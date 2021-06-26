Marathon gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.00 per gallon

(MARATHON, FL) According to Marathon gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Valero at 7301 Overseas Hwy. Regular there was listed at $2.95 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.95 at Valero at 7301 Overseas Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.95 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Valero 7301 Overseas Hwy, Marathon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Shell 13100 Overseas Hwy, Marathon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.32 $ 3.65 $ --

Mobil 13155 Overseas Hwy, Marathon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ 3.95 $ 2.99

Chevron 13847 Overseas Hwy, Marathon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ --

Tom Thumb 5515 Overseas Hwy, Marathon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.