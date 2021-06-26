Where's the cheapest gas in Litchfield?

(LITCHFIELD, IL) Depending on where you fill up in Litchfield, you could be saving up to $0.11 per gallon on gas.

Murphy USA at 1201 W Ferdon St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.11 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mr. Fuel at 4 Corvette Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.22.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.15.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 1201 W Ferdon St, Litchfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 720 S State St, Litchfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Casey's 610 W Union Ave, Litchfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

BP 413 Ohren Dr, Litchfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ --

Phillips 66 517 East Union Ave, Litchfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.