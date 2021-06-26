Monahans gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.10 per gallon

(MONAHANS, TX) According to Monahans gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Texaco at 2113 S Stockton Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Chevron at 310 S Main Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.03.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Texaco 2113 S Stockton Ave, Monahans

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Sunoco 2203 S Stockton Ave, Monahans

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Pilot 101 S Sl-464, Monahans

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.64 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.