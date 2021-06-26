Charlevoix gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(CHARLEVOIX, MI) Depending on where you fill up in Charlevoix, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shell at 1308 Bridge St. Regular there was listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Shell at 1308 Bridge St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Charlevoix area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.19 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.44
$3.84
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.89
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.51
$3.84
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.