Charlevoix gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(CHARLEVOIX, MI) Depending on where you fill up in Charlevoix, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shell at 1308 Bridge St. Regular there was listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Shell at 1308 Bridge St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Charlevoix area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.19 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Shell 1308 Bridge St, Charlevoix

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.44 $ 3.84 $ --

Holiday 1408 Bridge St, Charlevoix

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.19

Mobil 1440 Bridge St, Charlevoix

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ --

Marathon 1505 Bridge St, Charlevoix

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.51 $ 3.84 $ 3.19

Krist 12969 Us-31 N, Charlevoix

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Mobil 12665 Us-31 N, Charlevoix

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.