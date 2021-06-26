Save $0.01 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Omak

(OMAK, WA) Depending on where you fill up in Omak, you could be saving up to $0.01 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Conoco at 414 Hanford St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.53 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 76 at 30 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.54.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.53.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Conoco 414 Hanford St, Omak

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.53 $ -- $ -- $ --

Omak Travel Plaza 800 E Riverside Dr , Omak

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.53 $ -- $ -- $ 3.66

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.