York gas at $2.91 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(YORK, NE) Depending on where you fill up in York, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Phillips 66 at 4700 S Lincoln Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.91 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Phillips 66 at 4700 S Lincoln Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater York area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.97 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Phillips 66 4700 S Lincoln Ave, York

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29 card card $ 2.91 $ 3.26 $ 3.66 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.