York gas at $2.91 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(YORK, NE) Depending on where you fill up in York, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Phillips 66 at 4700 S Lincoln Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.91 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Phillips 66 at 4700 S Lincoln Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater York area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.97 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$3.29
|card
card$2.91
$3.26
$3.66
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.