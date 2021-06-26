Here’s the cheapest gas in Odessa Saturday

(ODESSA, MO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Odessa area offering savings of $0.05 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Valero at 104 N Second St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 309 S 2Nd St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.78 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Valero 104 N Second St, Odessa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.