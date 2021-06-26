Save up to $0.05 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Lamar

(LAMAR, CO) According to Lamar gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Love's Country Store at 301 E Olive St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Love's Travel Stop at 605 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.84.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.82.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Love's Country Store 301 E Olive St, Lamar

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ -- card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.44 $ --

Pilot Express Travel Center 708 N Main St, Lamar

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.11 $ 3.29 $ 3.45

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.