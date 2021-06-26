Here’s the cheapest gas in Rawlins Saturday

(RAWLINS, WY) Depending on where you fill up in Rawlins, you could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on gas.

Walmart at 2388 E Cedar St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.37 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sinclair at 302 Airport Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.42 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart 2388 E Cedar St, Rawlins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.37 $ 3.62 $ 3.87 $ 3.39

Sinclair 2010 W Spruce St, Rawlins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.42

City Market 602 N Higley Blvd, Rawlins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.84 $ 3.39

Kum & Go 1115 N Higley Blvd, Rawlins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sinclair 1601 Inverness Blvd, Rawlins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.39

Conoco 2325 W Spruce St, Rawlins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39 card card $ 3.44 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.