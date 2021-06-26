Here’s the cheapest gas in Rawlins Saturday
(RAWLINS, WY) Depending on where you fill up in Rawlins, you could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on gas.
Walmart at 2388 E Cedar St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.37 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sinclair at 302 Airport Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.42 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.37
$3.62
$3.87
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.42
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.59
$3.84
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.59
$3.79
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.39
$--
$--
$3.39
|card
card$3.44
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.