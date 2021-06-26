Phil Nevin takes ownership for crucial out at the plate
Yankees third base coach Phil Nevin takes ownership for a crucial out at the plate after sending Gio Urshela home with nobody out in the fourth inning on Friday night.www.audacy.com
Yankees third base coach Phil Nevin takes ownership for a crucial out at the plate after sending Gio Urshela home with nobody out in the fourth inning on Friday night.www.audacy.com
All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.https://www.audacy.com/wfan