Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Phil Nevin takes ownership for crucial out at the plate

By Ryan Chichester
Posted by 
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 14 days ago

Yankees third base coach Phil Nevin takes ownership for a crucial out at the plate after sending Gio Urshela home with nobody out in the fourth inning on Friday night.

www.audacy.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
699
Followers
3K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gio Urshela
Person
Phil Nevin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Red Sox#Yanks#Yankees Red Sox#Bombers#Twitter#Ryanchichester1 Follow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
NESN

ESPN Believes Red Sox Should Trade For This Player By Deadline

Ben Simmons Trade Feels Inevitable; Should Celtics Consider 76ers Star?. Don’t look now, but Major League Baseball’s trade deadline for the 2021 season is just about a month away. The deadline is set for July 30, and at this point in the campaign, we have a pretty good idea of...
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees: Phil Nevin’s Gio Urshela send summed up NYY’s nonsense

Jun 25, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez (7) tags ut New York Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela (29) during the fourth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports. If the New York Yankees have a feel for the moment or do any...
MLBMLB

Phils can't close out Mets in walk-off loss

NEW YORK – It happened again. The Phillies carried a one-run lead into the final inning for the third time in an important weekend series against the Mets. And, for the third time, they committed a costly error to spark a Mets comeback. The latest error on Saturday led to a 4-3 walk-off loss at Citi Field.
MLBphilliesnation.com

Wheeler dominates his old friends, Phils split crucial series

The story in New York will revolve around the Mets’ failure to retain Zack Wheeler two seasons ago. They could have had one of the most dominant rotations in the history of baseball if it wasn’t for the previous ownership and front office group’s stubbornness and arrogance. Instead, Wheeler is...
MLBbaltimorenews.net

Bo Bichette's 3 RBIs help Blue Jays rout Orioles

Bo Bichette homered, finished with three hits and three RBIs as the visiting Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Baltimore Orioles 10-2 on Wednesday night. Bichette (3-for-5, two runs), Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (3-for-4, two RBIs) and Cavan Biggio (2-for-4, two RBIs) each drove in at least two, accounting for seven of the team's runs.
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Ohtani’s 32nd home run helps Angels beat Red Sox 5-4

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 32nd homer, a season high by a Japanese player in the major leagues, helping the Los Angeles Angels beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4 on Wednesday. Fellow All-Star Jared Walsh homered twice for the Angels, who won for the sixth time...
NBAPosted by
NESN

Ime Udoka Reveals What Stood Out To Him About Celtics Ownership

The Boston Celtics on Monday announced the hiring of Ime Udoka as their 18th head coach in franchise history. Then, they rolled him out in front of the media for his introductory press conference. Udoka, a journeyman assistant in the NBA for nine years, had his name floated for a...
MLBReading Eagle

Transformed Brian Marconi starting to get notice out of Fightin Phils bullpen

Brian Marconi found himself on the mound last week in Erie tasked with recording the final three outs of a no-hitter for the Reading Fightin Phils. Without a six-week stay in Seattle a year earlier he likely wouldn't have had that chance; he wouldn't have been given the ball in the ninth, and might not have been pitching in Double-A.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Kiké Hernández Launches Homer On First Gerrit Cole Pitch Of Red Sox-Yankees

Gerrit Cole generally is a “see a few pitches before you start taking cuts” type of pitcher to face. Not for Kiké Hernández, apparently. Hernández made his return to the leadoff spot for Sunday’s Boston Red Sox game against the New York Yankees. With the Yanks ace on the mound, Hernández swung at the first pitch he saw and put it into the Green Monster seats.
MLBNBC Washington

Juan Soto Given Fourth Best-Odds to Win 2021 MLB Home Run Derby

Juan Soto given fourth best-odds to win MLB Home Run Derby originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Juan Soto has been given the fourth-best odds to win this year's MLB Home Run Derby, according to NBC Sports' official betting partner PointsBet. NBC Sports. The 2020 National League batting champion joins...
MLBKeene Sentinel

Red Sox finish West Coast trip with frustrating loss to Angels

When Adam Ottavino induced Shohei Ohtani into a game-winning groundout in Monday’s series opener in Anaheim, there was a sigh of relief for the Red Sox as they avoided disaster against the game’s biggest star. It turned out, they couldn’t keep Ohtani and the Angels down for long. What looked...

Comments / 0

Community Policy