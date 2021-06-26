This is the cheapest gas in Douglas right now

(DOUGLAS, WY) Gas prices vary across in the Douglas area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sinclair at 2332 E Richards St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.91 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Safeway at 1900 E Richards St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.01.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.97 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sinclair 2332 E Richards St, Douglas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.91 $ 3.11 $ 3.25 $ -- card card $ 2.91 $ 3.11 $ 3.25 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.