This is the cheapest gas in North Manchester right now

(NORTH MANCHESTER, IN) Depending on where you fill up in North Manchester, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas.

CITGO at 3 W In-114 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.91 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Phillips 66 at 410 E Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.15.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.09.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

CITGO 3 W In-114, North Manchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.91 $ 3.21 $ 3.51 $ 3.22 card card $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ 3.58 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.