Gas savings: The cheapest station in Moab

(MOAB, UT) According to Moab gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on gas.

City Market at 425 S Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.49 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 220 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.53.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Moab area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.50 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

City Market 425 S Main St, Moab

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.79 $ 3.57

Maverik 435 N Main, Moab

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 3.57

Texaco 555 S Main St, Moab

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 4.12 $ --

Chevron 817 S Main St, Moab

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.49 $ 3.65 $ 3.79 $ 3.49 card card $ 3.49 $ 3.65 $ 3.79 $ 3.59

Express 24 995 Us-191, Moab

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 3.57

Maverik 985 S. Highway 191, Moab

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 3.57

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.