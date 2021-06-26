Gas savings: The cheapest station in Moab
(MOAB, UT) According to Moab gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on gas.
City Market at 425 S Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.49 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 220 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.53.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Moab area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.50 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$3.69
$3.79
$3.57
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$3.69
$3.89
$3.57
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$3.69
$4.12
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.49
$3.65
$3.79
$3.49
|card
card$3.49
$3.65
$3.79
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$3.69
$3.89
$3.57
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$3.69
$3.89
$3.57
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.