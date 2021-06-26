Gunnison gas at $3.29 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(GUNNISON, CO) According to Gunnison gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, City Market at 880 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.29 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Standard Tire & Service Center at 412 W Tomichi Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.42.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.36.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

City Market 880 N Main St, Gunnison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.54 $ -- $ 3.43

Conoco 821 W. Tomichi Ave, Gunnison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.43

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.