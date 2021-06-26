Willcox gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(WILLCOX, AZ) According to Willcox gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on gas.

Travel Centers of America at 1501 N Fort Grant Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.02 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1190 W Rex Allen Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.24.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.12.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Travel Centers of America 1501 N Fort Grant Rd, Willcox

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Circle K 500 S Haskell Ave, Willcox

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 1103 W Rex Allen Dr, Willcox

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.41 $ 3.69 $ --

Chevron 2905 S Haskell Ave, Willcox

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.29 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.26 $ 3.42 $ 3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.