Homer gas at $3.45 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(HOMER, AK) According to Homer gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Essential at 94 Sterling Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.45 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Home Run Oil at 60998 East End Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.65.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.52 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.45
$3.55
$3.65
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.45
$--
$--
$3.24
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.