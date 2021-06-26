Homer gas at $3.45 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(HOMER, AK) According to Homer gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Essential at 94 Sterling Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.45 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Home Run Oil at 60998 East End Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.65.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.52 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Essential 94 Sterling Hwy, Homer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ 3.55 $ 3.65 $ 3.24

Short Stop 3375 Sterling Hwy, Homer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ -- $ -- $ 3.24

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.