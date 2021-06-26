Save $0.00 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Devils Lake
(DEVILS LAKE, ND) Depending on where you fill up in Devils Lake, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Cenex at 324 6Th Ave Ne was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cenex at 324 6Th Ave Ne, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.89 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.