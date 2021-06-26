Save $0.00 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Devils Lake

(DEVILS LAKE, ND) Depending on where you fill up in Devils Lake, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Cenex at 324 6Th Ave Ne was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cenex at 324 6Th Ave Ne, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Cenex 324 6Th Ave Ne, Devils Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

SuperPumper 1023 College Dr N, Devils Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Holiday 137 Us-2 W, Devils Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Fairview Grocery 914 Walnut St, Devils Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 603 Us-2 E, Devils Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.04 $ -- $ 3.19

Cenex 1803 Us-2 E, Devils Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.