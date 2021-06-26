Caribou gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.02 per gallon

(CARIBOU, ME) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Caribou area offering savings of $0.02 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, CITGO at 521 Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.15 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Irving at 35 Bennett Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.17.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.16.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

CITGO 521 Main St, Caribou

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.24

Tulsa 539 Access Hwy, Caribou

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ 3.79 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.