Save up to $0.35 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Healy

(HEALY, AK) Depending on where you fill up in Healy, you could be saving up to $0.35 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Vitus at Mile 248.5 Parks Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 2485 Parks Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.44.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.21.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Vitus Mile 248.5 Parks Hwy, Healy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 2.97

Fishers Fuel Mile 249'5 Parks Hwy, Healy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 2.97

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.