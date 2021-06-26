Gas savings: The cheapest station in Parksville
(PARKSVILLE, KY) According to Parksville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon on gas.
Jax's at 28 Cr-1396 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.72 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 270 Stewarts Ln , where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Parksville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.79 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$--
$--
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$3.06
$3.36
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$3.04
$3.34
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.