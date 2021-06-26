Gas savings: The cheapest station in Parksville

(PARKSVILLE, KY) According to Parksville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon on gas.

Jax's at 28 Cr-1396 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.72 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 270 Stewarts Ln , where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Parksville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Jax's 28 Cr-1396, Stanford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

BP 100 Shelby Junction Ln, Junction City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ 3.05

Shell 245 Knob Lick Rd, Junction City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kroger 200 Skywatch Dr, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.