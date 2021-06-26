Circle gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.00 per gallon

(CIRCLE, MT) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Circle area offering savings of $0.00 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Cenex at 200 B Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cenex at 200 B Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.84.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.84 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Cenex 200 B Ave, Circle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 3.11

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.