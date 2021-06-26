Gardiner gas at $3.25 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(GARDINER, MT) Gas prices vary across in the Gardiner area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon.
Conoco at 401 Scott St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.25 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sinclair at Grand Loop Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.29 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.45
$3.65
$--
|card
card$3.25
$3.45
$3.65
$3.49
|card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.