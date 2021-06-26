Gardiner gas at $3.25 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(GARDINER, MT) Gas prices vary across in the Gardiner area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon.

Conoco at 401 Scott St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.25 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sinclair at Grand Loop Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.29 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Conoco 401 Scott St, Gardiner

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ --

Conoco 401 Scott St W, Gardiner

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 3.49

Gardiner Sinclair 375 Us-89, Gardiner

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.