This is the cheapest gas in Green River right now

(GREEN RIVER, UT) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Green River area offering savings of $0.06 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shady Acres at 370 E Main St. Regular there was listed at $3.49 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.55 at Love's Country Store at 1775 W Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Green River area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.53 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Shady Acres 370 E Main St, Green River

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.67 $ 3.87 $ 3.65

Sinclair 1085 E Main St, Green River

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 4.09 $ 3.63

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.