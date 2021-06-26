Great River gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.52 per gallon

(GREAT RIVER, NY) According to Great River gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.52 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Valero at 226 Islip Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.87 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Stop and Fuel at 1171 Sunrise Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.05.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Valero 226 Islip Ave , Islip

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 3.29 $ 3.25 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.27 $ 3.39 $ 3.35

Applegreen 540 Islip Ave, Islip

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ --

Valero 1692 Union Blvd, Bay Shore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.93 $ 3.11 $ 3.39 $ -- card card $ 3.03 $ 3.21 $ 3.43 $ --

Speedway 214 Islip Ave , Islip

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.13 $ 3.45 $ 3.29

Mobil 221 W Main St, Bay Shore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ 3.49 $ 3.65 $ 3.29 card card $ 3.05 $ 3.59 $ 3.75 $ 3.39

Mobil 211 5Th Ave, Bay Shore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ 3.29 card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.