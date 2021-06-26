Here’s the cheapest gas in Point Roberts Saturday
(POINT ROBERTS, WA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Point Roberts area offering savings of $3.00 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Petro-Canada at 1406 Tsawwassen Rd S was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $167.9 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Petro-Canada at 5610 12 Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $170.9.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:07 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $170.30 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$167.90
$179.90
$187.90
$149.90
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.