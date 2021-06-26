Where's the cheapest gas in Belfield?

(BELFIELD, ND) Depending on where you fill up in Belfield, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Cenex at 201 Nd-10 E was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cenex at 201 Nd-10 E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Belfield area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Cenex 201 Nd-10 E, Belfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Conoco 901 Us-85 N, Belfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.39 $ --

Cenex 804 Us-85 N, Belfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.19

MVP Us-85, Belfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.