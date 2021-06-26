Here’s the cheapest gas in Big Rapids Saturday

(BIG RAPIDS, MI) Gas prices vary across in the Big Rapids area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Admiral at 613 S State St. Regular there was listed at $3.0 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.04 at Amoco at 620 Maple St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.02 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Admiral 613 S State St, Big Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.00 $ 3.30 $ 3.60 $ --

Sunoco 525 S 3Rd Ave, Big Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.00 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Admiral 805 N State St, Big Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ 3.32 $ 3.62 $ --

Wesco 21380 Perry St, Big Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ 3.33 $ 3.63 $ 3.21

Meijer 15400 Waldron Way, Big Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ 3.31 $ 3.66 $ 3.21

Speedway 19246 Northland Dr, Big Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.