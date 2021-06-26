Rhinelander gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(RHINELANDER, WI) According to Rhinelander gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.01 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Krist at 724 Lincoln St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.07 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 232 S Courtney St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.08.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Rhinelander area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.08 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Krist 724 Lincoln St, Rhinelander

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ 3.06

Kwik Trip 1539 N Stevens St, Rhinelander

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ 3.77 $ 3.14

Shell 1999 River St, Rhinelander

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ 3.06

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.