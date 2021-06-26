This is the cheapest gas in Eatonton right now
(EATONTON, GA) Gas prices vary across in the Eatonton area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon.
Valero at 100 Sara Lee Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 121 Gray Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Eatonton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.75 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.