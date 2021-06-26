Las Vegas gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(LAS VEGAS, NM) Depending on where you fill up in Las Vegas, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Gabriel's Service Station at 905 Grand Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Speedway at 1 Romeroville Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.15.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.05.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Gabriel's Service Station 905 Grand Ave, Las Vegas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy Express 2607 7Th St, Las Vegas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.26 $ 3.56 $ 3.14

Alon 2603 Hot Springs Blvd, Las Vegas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 Nm-518 , Las Vegas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.