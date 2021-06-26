Where's the cheapest gas in Geneva?

(GENEVA, NY) Depending on where you fill up in Geneva, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Valero at 14 Exchange St. Regular there was listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Castle Rd. Mini Mart at 803 Cr-4, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.15.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Valero 14 Exchange St, Geneva

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.54 $ -- card card $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 3.59 $ --

Pick Quick 16 E North St, Geneva

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Kwik Fill 390 Hamilton St, Geneva

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ 3.32 $ 3.52 $ 3.29

Speedway 825 Canandaigua Rd, Geneva

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 3.62 $ 3.29

Byrne Dairy 201 Castle St, Geneva

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

Speedway 185 N Exchange St, Geneva

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 3.67 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.