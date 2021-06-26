This is the cheapest gas in Ionia right now

(IONIA, MI) According to Ionia gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Marathon at 121 N Dexter St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.96 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 6006 N State Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.06.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Ionia area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.00 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Marathon 121 N Dexter St, Ionia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.26 $ 3.61 $ --

Marathon 2525 S State Rd, Ionia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ 3.35

Mobil 2948 S State Rd, Ionia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

Meijer 2750 S State Rd, Ionia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ 3.59 $ 3.32

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.