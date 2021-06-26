This is the cheapest gas in Ionia right now
(IONIA, MI) According to Ionia gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Marathon at 121 N Dexter St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.96 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 6006 N State Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.06.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Ionia area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.00 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$3.26
$3.61
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.27
$3.57
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$3.28
$3.59
$3.32
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.