Ville Platte gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(VILLE PLATTE, LA) Depending on where you fill up in Ville Platte, you could be saving up to $0.66 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 893 E Lasalle St. Regular there was listed at $2.49 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.15 at Coastal at 1538 Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Ville Platte area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.70 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 893 E Lasalle St, Ville Platte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.49 $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 2.85

Tobacco Plus 1021 E Main St, Ville Platte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1914 E Main St, Ville Platte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.85 $ 3.03 $ 2.89

Exxon 200 E Main St, Ville Platte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 214 Tate Cove Rd, Ville Platte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.