Ville Platte gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(VILLE PLATTE, LA) Depending on where you fill up in Ville Platte, you could be saving up to $0.66 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 893 E Lasalle St. Regular there was listed at $2.49 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.15 at Coastal at 1538 Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Ville Platte area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.70 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.49
$2.79
$3.09
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.55
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$2.85
$3.03
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.