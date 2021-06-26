Here’s the cheapest gas in Camden Saturday

(CAMDEN, AR) Gas prices vary across in the Camden area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 940 California Ave Sw was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.82 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 229 Us-278 E , where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.94.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Camden area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.88 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 940 California Ave Sw, Camden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 2.92 $ -- $ 3.22

Tobacco Superstore 940 Cash Rd, Camden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.