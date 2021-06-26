Clarksdale gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(CLARKSDALE, MS) Depending on where you fill up in Clarksdale, you could be saving up to $0.03 per gallon on gas.

Murphy USA at 1002 S State St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.66 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 607 S State St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.69.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.68 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 1002 S State St, Clarksdale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.