Newberry gas at $2.62 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(NEWBERRY, SC) According to Newberry gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shell at 2725 College St. Regular there was listed at $2.62 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.88 at CITGO at 11949 Sc-34, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Newberry area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.77 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.62
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.74
$3.09
$3.74
$2.98
|card
card$2.74
$--
$3.74
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.09
$3.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.