Newberry gas at $2.62 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(NEWBERRY, SC) According to Newberry gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shell at 2725 College St. Regular there was listed at $2.62 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.88 at CITGO at 11949 Sc-34, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Newberry area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.77 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Shell 2725 College St, Newberry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.62 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 2802 Main St, Newberry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ -- $ --

Love's Travel Stop 36 Dusty Rd, Newberry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.74 $ 3.09 $ 3.74 $ 2.98 card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ 3.74 $ --

Country Corner 600 Pope St, Newberry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ --

The Country Peddler 367 Wilson Rd, Newberry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Fast Stop 14327 C R Koon Hwy, Newberry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.