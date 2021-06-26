Gas savings: The cheapest station in Perry

(PERRY, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Perry area offering savings of $0.11 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 1980 S Jefferson St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.93 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 904 S Jefferson St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.00.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 1980 S Jefferson St, Perry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.06

Chevron 904 S Jefferson St, Perry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.48 $ 3.78 $ -- card card $ 3.04 $ 3.53 $ 3.83 $ --

Jiffy Food Store 1411 N Jefferson St, Perry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 3.49 $ --

Shell 3863 S Byron Butler Pkwy, Perry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.09

Rocky's 5075 Us-98, Perry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.