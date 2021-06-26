De Soto gas at $2.82 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(DE SOTO, MO) Gas prices vary across in the De Soto area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, ZX at 2854 Us-67 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.82 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Phillips 66 at 518 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater De Soto area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.85 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$3.01
$3.22
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$2.95
$3.15
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.09
$3.34
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.04
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.09
$3.29
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.