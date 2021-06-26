De Soto gas at $2.82 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(DE SOTO, MO) Gas prices vary across in the De Soto area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, ZX at 2854 Us-67 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.82 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Phillips 66 at 518 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater De Soto area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.85 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

ZX 2854 Us-67, Festus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.01 $ 3.22 $ 2.89

Phillips 66 614 North Main, desoto

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 2.95 $ 3.15 $ 2.99

Casey's 1900 N Main St, De Soto

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Phillips 66 12973 Mo-21, De Soto

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.09 $ 3.34 $ 2.99

Phillips 66 3625 Athena School Rd , De Soto

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.04 $ -- $ 2.99

VP Racing Fuels 4090 Athena School Rd, De Soto

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.