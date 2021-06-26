Here’s the cheapest gas in Mt Sterling Saturday

(MT STERLING, KY) Gas prices vary across in the Mt Sterling area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.17 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Marathon at 2000 Winchester Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.72 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 101 Wingtip Way, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Marathon 2000 Winchester Rd, Mount Sterling

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.08

Corner Store 114 Levee Rd, Mount Sterling

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09 card card $ 2.78 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Marathon 263 Indian Mound Dr, Mount Sterling

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 711 Maysville Rd, Mount Sterling

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.19 $ 3.33 $ --

Murphy Express 520 Indian Mound Dr, Mount Sterling

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ 3.03

Circle K 892 Indian Mound Dr, Mount Sterling

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.07 $ 3.47 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.