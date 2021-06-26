Gas savings: The cheapest station in Mountain Home

(MOUNTAIN HOME, ID) Depending on where you fill up in Mountain Home, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Maverik at 140 N. 10Th E.. Regular there was listed at $3.37 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.49 at Chevron at 1060 Us-20, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Mountain Home area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.42 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Maverik 140 N. 10Th E., Mountain Home

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.37 $ 3.47 $ 3.67 $ --

Phillips 66 495 N 2Nd E St , Mountain Home

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.37 $ -- $ -- $ 3.41

Chevron 1855 Airbase Rd, Mountain Home

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.37 $ -- $ 3.47 $ 3.43

Sinclair 990 Sunset, Mountain Home

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.43

Pilot 1050 Us-20, Mountain Home

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.69 card card $ 3.42 $ 3.85 $ 3.95 $ 3.71

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.