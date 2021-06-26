Gas savings: The cheapest station in Mountain Home
(MOUNTAIN HOME, ID) Depending on where you fill up in Mountain Home, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Maverik at 140 N. 10Th E.. Regular there was listed at $3.37 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.49 at Chevron at 1060 Us-20, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Mountain Home area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.42 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.37
$3.47
$3.67
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.37
$--
$--
$3.41
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.37
$--
$3.47
$3.43
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.43
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.69
|card
card$3.42
$3.85
$3.95
$3.71
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.