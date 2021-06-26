Save $0.36 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Pampa

(PAMPA, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Pampa, you could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Pump n Munch at 1342 N Hobart St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.49 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 1020 Frederick St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.85.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Pampa area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.62 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Pump n Munch 1342 N Hobart St, Pampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 140 S Starkweather St, Pampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.54 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 309 Hobart St, Pampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.54 $ -- $ -- $ --

Allsup's 901–999 S Faulkner St, Pampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.54 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 11818 Us-60, Pampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.54 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

United Express 1420 N Hobart St, Pampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.