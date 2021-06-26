Save $0.36 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Pampa
(PAMPA, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Pampa, you could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Pump n Munch at 1342 N Hobart St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.49 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 1020 Frederick St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.85.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Pampa area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.62 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.49
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.54
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.54
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.54
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.54
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.55
$2.85
$3.15
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.