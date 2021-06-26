Here’s the cheapest gas in Fort Payne Saturday

(FORT PAYNE, AL) According to Fort Payne gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.

Murphy USA at 1915 Glenn Blvd Sw was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at CITGO at 2645 Greenhill Blvd Nw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fort Payne area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 1915 Glenn Blvd Sw, Fort Payne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 1707 Glenn Blvd Sw, Fort Payne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.10 $ 3.40 $ 3.05

Mapco 1401 Glenn Blvd Sw , Fort Payne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ 2.94

Mapco 1402 Glenn Blvd Sw , Fort Payne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ --

Bruce's Foodland Plus 202 Greenhill Blvd Nw, Fort Payne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 2.99

Delta Express 4414A Gault Ave North, Fort Payne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.