Here’s the cheapest gas in Fort Payne Saturday
(FORT PAYNE, AL) According to Fort Payne gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.
Murphy USA at 1915 Glenn Blvd Sw was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at CITGO at 2645 Greenhill Blvd Nw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fort Payne area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.79 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.10
$3.40
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$--
$--
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$3.06
$3.36
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.24
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.