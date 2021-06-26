This is the cheapest gas in Yazoo City right now
(YAZOO CITY, MS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Yazoo City area offering savings of $0.06 per gallon.
Texaco at 534 N Washington St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Circle K at 1501 Jerry Clower Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.65.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Yazoo City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.62 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.