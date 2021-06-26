Save up to $0.37 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Altus

(ALTUS, OK) Gas prices vary across in the Altus area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.37 per gallon.

AAFES at Bldg 18 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.62 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 421 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Altus area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

AAFES Bldg 18, Altus AFB

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 2.84 $ 3.05 $ --

Conoco 2516 E Broadway St, Altus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.90 $ 3.05 $ 2.87

Murphy USA 2504 N Main St, Altus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 1204 E Broadway St, Altus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 2.79 card card $ 2.69 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 2.79

Valero 1800 N Main St, Altus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 3.03 $ 2.79

Conoco 2212 N Main St, Altus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.81 $ 3.04 $ 2.94

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.