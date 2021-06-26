This is the cheapest gas in Sunnyside right now

(SUNNYSIDE, WA) Depending on where you fill up in Sunnyside, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sunnyside Super Gas at 600 Yakima Valley Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.29 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Conoco at 1829 S 1St St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Sunnyside area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.58 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sunnyside Super Gas 600 Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunnyside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.29

Maverik 1601 E Lincoln Ave., Sunnyside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.47

Cenex 1720 Eastway Dr, Sunnyside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.44 $ -- $ -- $ 3.48

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.