This is the cheapest gas in Sunnyside right now
(SUNNYSIDE, WA) Depending on where you fill up in Sunnyside, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sunnyside Super Gas at 600 Yakima Valley Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.29 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Conoco at 1829 S 1St St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Sunnyside area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.58 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$3.79
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.59
$3.79
$3.47
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.44
$--
$--
$3.48
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.