Here’s the cheapest gas in Douglas Saturday

(DOUGLAS, AZ) Depending on where you fill up in Douglas, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on gas.

Circle K at 830 Pan American Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Conoco at 1050 E 10Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.11.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.03 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K 830 Pan American Ave, Douglas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.25 $ 3.49 $ 3.05

Speedway 101 E 16Th St, Douglas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.