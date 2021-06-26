Pendleton gas at $3.31 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(PENDLETON, OR) Gas prices vary across in the Pendleton area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.28 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Mobil at 335 Se Court St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.31 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sinclair at 701 Southgate, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Pendleton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.42 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.31
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.32
$3.52
$3.72
$3.29
|card
card$3.34
$3.62
$3.89
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.37
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$--
$3.69
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$--
$3.89
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.57
$3.87
$3.18
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.