Pendleton gas at $3.31 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(PENDLETON, OR) Gas prices vary across in the Pendleton area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.28 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Mobil at 335 Se Court St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.31 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sinclair at 701 Southgate, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Pendleton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.42 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Mobil 335 Se Court St, Pendleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.31 $ -- $ -- $ --

Astro 1302 Southgate, Pendleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.32 $ 3.52 $ 3.72 $ 3.29 card card $ 3.34 $ 3.62 $ 3.89 $ 3.39

Sinclair 313 Se Nye Ave, Pendleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.37 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 309 Se Nye Ave, Pendleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.39

76 2101 Se Court Ave, Pendleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ 3.89 $ --

Arrowhead Travel Plaza 72485 Or-331, Pendleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.57 $ 3.87 $ 3.18

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.