Gas savings: The cheapest station in Uvalde

(UVALDE, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Uvalde area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, H-E-B at 201 E Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 2204 Milam St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.71.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

H-E-B 201 E Main St , Uvalde

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.84 $ 3.13 $ 2.79

Stripes 312 W Main St, Uvalde

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 2.85

Stripes 2815 E Main St, Uvalde

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 2.85

Murphy USA 3100 E Main St, Uvalde

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.84 $ 3.13 $ 2.79

Valero 2250 E Main St, Uvalde

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.