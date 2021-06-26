Mineral Wells gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.30 per gallon

(MINERAL WELLS, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Mineral Wells, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Conoco at 2501 N Oak Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 1101 Se First St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.78.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Conoco 2501 N Oak Ave, Mineral Wells

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 603 N Fm-1821, Mineral Wells

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 3.26 $ --

E-Z Mart 816 S Oak Ave, Mineral Wells

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 3.00 $ 3.29 $ --

E-Z Mart 701 N Oak Ave, Mineral Wells

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 3.00 $ 3.29 $ --

J.A.M. Food Store 1300 S Oak Ave, Mineral Wells

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ -- $ --

E-Z Mart 1505 W Hubbard St, Mineral Wells

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 3.00 $ 3.29 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.