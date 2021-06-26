Here’s the cheapest gas in Hannibal Saturday

(HANNIBAL, MO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Hannibal area offering savings of $0.15 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Big River Oil Co at 1920 Orchard Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.64 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.79 at Shell at 1201 Broadway, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.75.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Big River Oil Co 1920 Orchard Ave, Hannibal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 624 Mark Twain Ave, Hannibal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ --

Shell 804 Mark Twain Ave, Hannibal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Ayerco 1208 Mark Twain Ave, Hannibal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.79 $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 3660 Stardust Dr, Hannibal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.07 $ 3.47 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.